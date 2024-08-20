KIA tops on-time performance for three airlines in July 2024

Three domestic airlines — Air India, AIX Connect, and Akasa Air — recorded the highest On-Time Performance (OTP) ratings at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in July.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) OTP of scheduled domestic airlines computed for four metro airports — Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, for July, the three carriers achieved the highest punctuality from KIA.

As per the civil aviation regulators’ data, Air India recorded an OTP of 67.7 %, AIX Connect, and Akasa Air recorded an OTP of 80.9% and 82.5% respectively at KIA.

Spicejet, Indigo, and Vistara with an OTP of 54.5%, 72.3%, and 70.5% respectively ranked second spot at KIA in the airport-wise OTP of scheduled domestic airlines complying with route dispersal guidelines.

Across all four airports, AIX Connect claimed the top spot with an OTP of 70.3% followed by Vistara (64.6%), Akasa Air (64.2%), Indigo (62.0%), Air India (57.4%), Alliance Air (52.1%) and SpiceJet (29.3%).

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines in July was 1.90%.

The main reasons for the cancellation of flights were miscellaneous (46.1%) followed by weather (28.3%) and technical (17.2%).

As per the data, a total of 1097 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for July was around 0.84.

Flight-related problems (38.6%) were the main reason for passenger complaints followed by baggage (21.5%) and others (14.9%).

“The major reasons for complaints are flight-related problems. Airlines have received a total of 1097 complaints, out of which 1095 (99.8%) have been addressed,” states the traffic data report.

Reactionary (68%) was attributed as the main reason for flight delays in July followed by Air Traffic Control (10%) and Operations (7%). Reactionary delays are delays caused by late arrival of aircraft, airline crew, or passengers from a previous journey.