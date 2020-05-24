Bengaluru

KIA to handle an average of 215 air traffic movements per day

BIAL all set to receive air passengers to the city.

BIAL all set to receive air passengers to the city.  

Interim summer schedule to see 108 departures, 107 arrivals

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) on Saturday announced a revised interim summer schedule for 2020 with Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) set to resume operations from May 25. The revised schedule will be in effect till June 30.

KIA will handle an average of 215 Air Traffic Movements per day with 108 departures and 107 arrivals, with reduced terminal capacity, to ensure social distancing norms. “Slots have been optimised in 10-minute intervals, spread over an hour through the day, to support passenger flow within the terminal, while maintaining both service standards and safe distances,” a BIAL release stated.

Meanwhile, to ensure social distancing norms are strictly followed, BIAL has introduced ‘contactless’ journeys at KIA from parking to boarding.

Aarogya Setu app a must

Passengers will also undergo thermal scans at the departure gates. Showing the Aarogya Setu app on the phone is a must along with a ‘you are safe’ message. CISF personnel will verify the necessary documents through a magnified glass screen.

As directed by the DGCA, stamping of the boarding passes has been suspended and body scanning will be done using Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD). Hand sanitisers will be available before and after security and transit passengers will not be allowed out of the transit area.

“At the boarding gate, airline staff will hand over a kit containing a face mask, face shield, and sanitiser to the passenger, who must put on the new mask and sanitise hands before boarding. The passenger will scan the boarding pass on the sensor. Airline staff will do temperature screening and then permit boarding,” the release said.

BMTC buses will operate at 50% capacity and taxis can accommodate driver plus two passengers only.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:11:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/kia-to-handle-an-average-of-215-air-traffic-movements-per-day/article31661268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY