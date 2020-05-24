KIA to handle an average of 215 air traffic movements per day

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) on Saturday announced a revised interim summer schedule for 2020 with Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) set to resume operations from May 25. The revised schedule will be in effect till June 30.

KIA will handle an average of 215 Air Traffic Movements per day with 108 departures and 107 arrivals, with reduced terminal capacity, to ensure social distancing norms. “Slots have been optimised in 10-minute intervals, spread over an hour through the day, to support passenger flow within the terminal, while maintaining both service standards and safe distances,” a BIAL release stated.

Meanwhile, to ensure social distancing norms are strictly followed, BIAL has introduced ‘contactless’ journeys at KIA from parking to boarding.

Aarogya Setu app a must

Passengers will also undergo thermal scans at the departure gates. Showing the Aarogya Setu app on the phone is a must along with a ‘you are safe’ message. CISF personnel will verify the necessary documents through a magnified glass screen.

As directed by the DGCA, stamping of the boarding passes has been suspended and body scanning will be done using Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD). Hand sanitisers will be available before and after security and transit passengers will not be allowed out of the transit area.

“At the boarding gate, airline staff will hand over a kit containing a face mask, face shield, and sanitiser to the passenger, who must put on the new mask and sanitise hands before boarding. The passenger will scan the boarding pass on the sensor. Airline staff will do temperature screening and then permit boarding,” the release said.

BMTC buses will operate at 50% capacity and taxis can accommodate driver plus two passengers only.