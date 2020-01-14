Bengaluru

KIA to get Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment

more-in

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be getting Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE) for recovery of disabled aircraft up to Code F category, enabling faster resumption of operations during aircraft incidents on the runway.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) said in a release that KIA would be the first airport in the country to get this equipment. BIAL has reached an agreement with KUNZ GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain the equipment.

“Disabled aircraft on the runway have the potential to cripple airport operations, resulting in flight delays, diversions and loss of revenue. Effective recovery of all types of disabled aircraft in the movement area will ensure that operations, business continuity and organisational resilience remain unaffected,” BIAL said in the release.

BIAL has constituted a team of recovery managers who will undergo training at KUNZ GmbH’s recovery training facility in Germany.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
aviation safety
Bangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 12:30:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/kia-to-get-disabled-aircraft-recovery-equipment/article30562121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY