KIA to get Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be getting Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE) for recovery of disabled aircraft up to Code F category, enabling faster resumption of operations during aircraft incidents on the runway.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) said in a release that KIA would be the first airport in the country to get this equipment. BIAL has reached an agreement with KUNZ GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain the equipment.

“Disabled aircraft on the runway have the potential to cripple airport operations, resulting in flight delays, diversions and loss of revenue. Effective recovery of all types of disabled aircraft in the movement area will ensure that operations, business continuity and organisational resilience remain unaffected,” BIAL said in the release.

BIAL has constituted a team of recovery managers who will undergo training at KUNZ GmbH’s recovery training facility in Germany.