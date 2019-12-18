Bengaluru

KIA to become entertainment destination

Kempegowda International Airport will get an entertainment arena. The venue will have the capacity to host multi-genre events, with four different zones that can host concerts, sporting, and other mega events and conferences.

Rao Munukutla, Chief Real Estate Officer, BIAL, said the entertainment area is a step towards making the airport a hub for entertainment, not just in Bengaluru, but for the entire country.

“This arena will be the first-of-its-kind to be created at an airport and the first multi-purpose venue in India to host events and other activities,” he said.

It will have four zones: a supersize dome, which will hold about 9,000 fans for concerts and mega-events; another separate dome for large-scale corporate events for up to 2,000 people; an outdoor space open-air events, and a contemporary pop-up zone.

The zones will be designed using upcycled shipping containers, with curated experiences 365 days a year, said a press release from the Embassy Group, which will be developing the hub along with Phase 1 Experience and other consultants.

