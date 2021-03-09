KIA second terminal will be ready by year-end

It will increase annual passenger capacity to 60 million

Highlighting the ongoing airport developmental activities in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that construction work of the second terminal building at an expenditure of ₹4,751 crore will be completed this year.

With the commissioning of the new terminal, the maximum annual passenger capacity of Kempegowda International Airport will increase to 60 million.

The Budget stated that to support the encouragement of economic activities and tourism, the government is prioritising inter-district air connectivity. While airports in Kalaburagi and Bidar are operational, work on airports in Shivamogga and Vijayapura has commenced, and they will be operational soon.

The Budget further stated that work on Hassan airport, which has been pending for more than 10 years, will commence this year at a cost of ₹175 crore.

The State government also proposes to develop a civil enclave near the naval air base in Ankola to encourage tourism in Uttara Kannada district.