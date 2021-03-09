KIA second terminal will be ready by year-end

Highlighting the ongoing airport developmental activities in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that construction work of the second terminal building at an expenditure of ₹4,751 crore will be completed this year.
With the commissioning of the new terminal, the maximum annual passenger capacity of Kempegowda International Airport will increase to 60 million.
The Budget stated that to support the encouragement of economic activities and tourism, the government is prioritising inter-district air connectivity. While airports in Kalaburagi and Bidar are operational, work on airports in Shivamogga and Vijayapura has commenced, and they will be operational soon.
The Budget further stated that work on Hassan airport, which has been pending for more than 10 years, will commence this year at a cost of ₹175 crore.
The State government also proposes to develop a civil enclave near the naval air base in Ankola to encourage tourism in Uttara Kannada district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath