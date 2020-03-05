KIA records 9% negative variance in global passenger traffic

Bengaluru

05 March 2020

Arriving passengers being screened for COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 has already started to make itself felt at Kempegowda International Airport in terms of the number of people coming to the city from other countries.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) said there has been a 9% negative variance in international passenger traffic in January-February 2020. It is expecting an overall variance of -4.0% for 2019-20, compared with what had been forecast in October 2019. “This is primarily due to a drop in international seat load factors by 20% to/from the Asia-Pacific region combined with other cancellations by foreign carriers,” said an airport spokesperson.

Across the world, airports have recorded similar drop in passenger traffic. However, BIAL claims that domestic traffic has remained “largely steady”. Passengers arriving from all countries and not just the affected ones will be screened at airports, ports and harbours across the State for COVID-19 symptoms.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday of this decision. On Tuesday evening itself, passengers from all international flights at KIA were screened on arrival. This decision was taken after a software engineer who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru and later to Hyderabad tested positive.

As a precautionary measure, alcohol-based hand sanitisers have been installed at multiple locations in the airport terminal. Common use areas in the airport are being sanitised and fumigated regularly. “In addition, we are actively driving an awareness campaign among employees of the BLR Airport community,” said a spokesperson of the BIAL.

Self-declaration

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has directed the airport authorities to take a declaration from the passengers about their visits abroad, sojourn, and the people who came in contact with them to facilitate initiation of prevention measures. He also asked the authorities to make in-flight announcements for the benefit of passengers, about the procedure to be followed on arrival.

The authorities have been instructed to station a dedicated ambulance at all airports exclusively to shuttle infected passengers or those showing symptoms of the virus.