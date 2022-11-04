KIA reconnects to most international destinations and adds new ones

Pre-COVID-19, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was connected to 25 international destinations, with an average of 40 international departures each day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru has reconnected to most international destinations to which flights were stopped due to COVID-19. Besides, new international routes have also been added which were not in operation in the pre-COVID-19 era.

Pre-COVID-19, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was connected to 25 international destinations, with an average of 40 international departures each day.

A majority of the flights were operated to the Middle East region connecting Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah, followed by the South East Asian region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the South East Asian region flights were operated to Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Don Mueang, Phuket, besides four flights to the European cities of Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London and Paris.

There was a solitary flight to Africa connecting the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with Bengaluru. The other destinations were Colombo, Male, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Kathmandu and San Francisco via Delhi.

Following the COVID-19 outbeak, international flight services were suspended with only repatriation flights to fly back Indian nationals from abroad under the Vande Bharat mission and Air Bubble flights, under which foreign airlines could operate flights to India cities.

Currently there are flights to most of these destinations barring Mauritius.

New flights

Among the newly-included flights are those to Tokyo by Japan Airlines and to Sydney by Qantas.

BIAL had earlier said that twp weekly flights to Tel Aviv (Air India) and daily flights to Seattle (American Airlines) are also planned for the near future.

United Airlines is scheduled to begin daily flights to San Francisco in the last quarter of this year.

Air India’s flight service between Bengaluru and San Francisco which was stopped will also be reintroduced. The thrice a week flight will be reinsated from December 15.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the German carrier Lufthansa had announced that it would be operating direct flights between Bengaluru-Munich from the summer of 2020. However, service on this route has been postponed.

People travelling

“International traffic is picking up, traffic has already returned to pre-pandemic levels, the economy has fully recovered and people are travelling. If you look at the air fares, they are not cheap yet people are travelling due to the two-year long break,” said an aviation expert.