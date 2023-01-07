KIA recognised for promoting Kannada

January 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru :

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was recognised at the 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana being held at Haveri, for its work in promoting Kannada, local art, culture, and celebrating major festivals that showcase the essence of Karnataka at the airport.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat recognised the airport’s efforts in putting up Kannada signage, making announcements in Kannada, and hosting cultural events to foster love for Kannada and its culture among domestic and foreign travellers.

In 2022, KIA hosted Dasara and celebrated the Karnataka Rajyotsava in a grand way, offering airport employees, visitors and passengers, both domestic and international, a glimpse of the State’s rich culture and heritage.

Hari K. Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of the airport, said, “Receiving this recognition and being honoured at the 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is a wonderful feeling and a significant achievement in our journey for the airport and also for the organisation. Promoting local language, art and culture has always been one of our main focuses. This honour fills us with immense delight. By presenting the essence of Karnataka in our communications with all our stakeholders, we have always actively worked towards preserving and promoting Kannada and its culture. We are grateful to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat under the leadership of Dr. Mahesh Joshi for recognising our efforts”