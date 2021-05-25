KIA processes 6.5 lakh kg of COVID-19 relief materials

25 May 2021 21:03 IST

Wuhan and Singapore are the major importing origins

After the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received 6.5 lakh kg of COVID-19 related relief materials. From April 1 to May 19, more than 5.42 lakh kg of imported and 1.07 lakh kg of domestic inbound cargo were processed.

During the period, 101 international flights and 35 domestic flights carried COVID-19 related cargo. A release from the BIAL on Tuesday stated that most of the material originated from Wuhan in China and Singapore.

Among the relief materials received are oxygen concentrators, ventilators and zeolite, a component required for oxygen generation, while COVID-19 vaccines and PPE kits were the top domestic inbound cargo.

The airport processed 7.8 metric tonnes of COVID-19 related materials, including 200 oxygen concentrators which were imported from Guangzhou in China, for the Karnataka government. The other major shipment received was 150 tonnes of zeolite, which was imported from Rome, Italy by DRDO.

“A dedicated team has been formed to enable quicker and priority handling for COVID-19-related cargo. The cargo terminals have dedicated truck docks for faster delivery of COVID-19 shipments. Flights carrying vaccines are allocated parking stands in front of the respective terminals to enable quicker and seamless processing of the cargo,” the release said.

To facilitate processing, the cargo terminal operators at the airport have demarcated 1,000 square feet within the premises for handling and faster clearance of COVID-19 related shipments.