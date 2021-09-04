KIA processes 37,319 tonnes of cargo in August, highest since 2008

Bengaluru

04 September 2021 00:36 IST

Kempegowda International Airport processed 37,319 tonnes of cargo in August, the highest since it commenced operations in 2008. In a press release on Friday, Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), which operates KIA, stated that international cargo, both imports and exports, were the growth drivers, accounting for 24,304 tonnes, which is also a record high for KIA.

Of the total international cargo, exports also achieved a significant record, an all-time high throughout of 15,224 tonnes. “KIA is the third busiest airport in India and has the highest cargo processing capacity. This has resulted in a 41% market share (industry estimates) in South India, making the airport the preferred gateway for air cargo for shippers from the southern states of India,” stated the release.

There are 14 dedicated freighters operating to and from the airport, and 30-33 daily freighter movements. The current cargo capacity of the airport is around 7,15,000 tonnes annually and is expandable upto around 8,50,000 tonnes.

