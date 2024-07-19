KIA official anthem composed by Grammy winner Ricky Kej unveiled

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Bengaluru, unveiled its official anthem on Friday. The bilingual track is composed by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

The anthem features voices of two-time Grammy Award winner Lonnie Park and Kannada singer Siddhartha Belmannu. The song is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk, and other platforms.

BIAL, the airport operator, said that accompanying the music, video of the anthem weaves together three heartfelt stories of passengers embarking on their journeys from the airport.

Ethos of airport

“Celebrating the ethos of the airport, which places passengers at the centre of its operations, the video warmly portrays a range of emotions travellers experience — from excitement and anticipation to heartwarming reunions and poignant farewells. It also offers a glimpse into the airport’s unwavering dedication to passenger comfort and satisfaction,” the BIAL said.

“As a musician, I believe in crafting music that reflects my beliefs and experiences. Every piece of music I create carries a part of myself, and naturally, that is what happened when I composed a song for my second home, Bangalore international airport. This airport is the best representation of Bengaluru as a city and a symbol of recognition for our nation. I believe that this anthem will not only add to the beauty of this airport but also sustain the cultural significance that the airport exudes at every instance,” Mr. Kej said.

Music and culture

The BIAL added that the airport anthem stands as a symbol of the airport’s unwavering commitment to enriching the passenger experience through music and culture.

“This anthem goes beyond being just a song; it represents a celebration of the diverse stories, emotions, and experiences of the millions of travellers passing through its gates, underscoring the airport’s dedication to providing seamless and enriching passenger experiences,” the BIAL added.