KIA most punctual airport globally, finds report 

October 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been ranked as the most punctual airport globally in the last three months.

As per aviation analytics firm Cirium’s on-time performance (OTP) monthly report, KIA topped the charts in the global airport rankings.

In July, KIA’s on-time departure was 87.51%. In August it was 89.66%, and in September it was 88.51%, making it the most punctual airport globally in the last three months.

“Cirium’s airport on-time performance analysis shows 88.51% of Kempegowda International Airport’s flights departed on time in September,” Cirium stated in its September 2023 OTP report on airlines and airports

The other airports ranked among the top five globally in the last three months are the Salt Lake City International Airport, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and the El Dorado International Airport.

In September, KIA also recorded on-time arrival percentage of 79.46, serving 88 routes with 35 airlines.

Each month, Cirium reviews the total number of flights in a given month (approximately 3 million) for every airport globally in an ordered list, then looks at where the percentile demarcations fall.

The aviation analytics firm also categories airports in four different categories: global airport (25-40 million seats), large airport (25-40 million seats), medium airport (15-25 million seats), small airport (5-15 million seats).

In the large airport category, KIA was ranked the top airport in the last three months.

KIA is the third busiest airport in the country. During FY 2022-2023, it handled about 31.91 million passengers.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport bagged the third spot in the large airport category for September.

No other Indian airports featured among the top five in the medium and small airports categories.

