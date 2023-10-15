HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KIA most punctual airport globally, finds report 

October 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been ranked as the most punctual airport globally in the last three months.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been ranked as the most punctual airport globally in the last three months. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been ranked as the most punctual airport globally in the last three months.

As per aviation analytics firm Cirium’s on-time performance (OTP) monthly report, KIA topped the charts in the global airport rankings.

In July, KIA’s on-time departure was 87.51%. In August it was 89.66%, and in September it was 88.51%, making it the most punctual airport globally in the last three months.

“Cirium’s airport on-time performance analysis shows 88.51% of Kempegowda International Airport’s flights departed on time in September,” Cirium stated in its September 2023 OTP report on airlines and airports

The other airports ranked among the top five globally in the last three months are the Salt Lake City International Airport, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and the El Dorado International Airport.

In September, KIA also recorded on-time arrival percentage of 79.46, serving 88 routes with 35 airlines.

Each month, Cirium reviews the total number of flights in a given month (approximately 3 million) for every airport globally in an ordered list, then looks at where the percentile demarcations fall.

The aviation analytics firm also categories airports in four different categories: global airport (25-40 million seats), large airport (25-40 million seats), medium airport (15-25 million seats), small airport (5-15 million seats).

In the large airport category, KIA was ranked the top airport in the last three months.

KIA is the third busiest airport in the country. During FY 2022-2023, it handled about 31.91 million passengers.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport bagged the third spot in the large airport category for September.

No other Indian airports featured among the top five in the medium and small airports categories.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.