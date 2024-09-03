KIA is now connected to 100 non-stop destinations

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has achieved an important milestone as it is now connected to 100 non-stop destinations.

“Wow!! @BLRAirport is now connected to 100 pax destinations non-stop. Thank you to all our airline partners, investors and stakeholders. We’ve come a long way and have miles to go!!,” Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) posted on X.

KIA, which is the third busiest airport in the country after the Delhi and Mumbai airports, connects direct flights to 72 domestic and 28 international destinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.