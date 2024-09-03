ADVERTISEMENT

KIA is now connected to 100 non-stop destinations

Published - September 03, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has achieved an important milestone as it is now connected to 100 non-stop destinations.

“Wow!! @BLRAirport is now connected to 100 pax destinations non-stop. Thank you to all our airline partners, investors and stakeholders. We’ve come a long way and have miles to go!!,” Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) posted on X.

KIA, which is the third busiest airport in the country after the Delhi and Mumbai airports, connects direct flights to 72 domestic and 28 international destinations.

