GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KIA is now connected to 100 non-stop destinations

Published - September 03, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has achieved an important milestone as it is now connected to 100 non-stop destinations.

“Wow!! @BLRAirport is now connected to 100 pax destinations non-stop. Thank you to all our airline partners, investors and stakeholders. We’ve come a long way and have miles to go!!,” Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) posted on X.

KIA, which is the third busiest airport in the country after the Delhi and Mumbai airports, connects direct flights to 72 domestic and 28 international destinations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.