KIA had over 33 million passengers in 2019

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, had as many as 33.65 million passengers during the calendar year 2019, registering a 4.1% growth, compared to the previous year’s 32.33 million.

A press release said here on Monday that international passenger traffic witnessed a growth of 14% from 4.27 million in 2018 to 4.87 million in 2019, while domestic traffic grew by 2.6% from 28.05 million in 2018 to 28.78 million in 2019.

“2019 has been a turbulent year for Indian aviation, mostly impacted by the closure of a large airline and supply-side challenges caused by the grounding of some aircraft types,” said the release, adding that this had a ripple effect on KIA as well.

“ATMs (air traffic movements) at KIA were down from 2,35,190 ATMs in 2018 to 2,35,058. Notably, international movements remained on the upswing, growing by 13% with a total of 30,556 ATMs as compared to 26,966 ATMs in 2018, owing to the launch of new routes and new flights during winter 2018. Domestic movements saw a slump of 1.8% to 2,04,502 ATMs from 2,08,224 ATMs in 2018,” the release added.

Domestic cargo remained ‘positive’, it said, registering a 4.1% growth. The total domestic cargo processed during this period was 1,49,603 Metric Tonnes (MT), as against 1,43,701 MT in 2018. In the same period, international cargo dropped by 4.1%, with the overall cargo shipment down by 1.0%.

“The aviation market in India is in recovery mode after a volatile period. We estimate that passenger volume at KIA will be between 55 to 65 million passengers per annum (mppa) in the next five years. To support this growth, BIAL is investing ₹13,000 crore for infrastructure expansion, including the South Runway, which is operational, and the first phase of Terminal 2,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, adding that the airport has also seen many technological initiatives such as fully-automated self-bag-drop machines and smart security lanes.

Other highlights

Among the airlines, Indigo continued to lead as their passenger figures, to and from Bengaluru, rose by 13% from 13.81 mppa in 2018 to 15.61 mppa in 2019.

Delhi (13,186) and Mumbai (11,801) continued to be the most travelled destinations from Bengaluru.

Singapore (1,628) and Dubai (1,488) were the top international cities by annual scheduled passenger movement.

Seven new destinations and two new international airlines were introduced during the course of the calendar year. Two more — to Tokyo and Munich — are set to operate from summer 2020.

Currently, Bengaluru is connected to 82 destinations, including 25 international cities, with 36 passenger airlines, in addition to 14 cargo airlines.