KIA gets tech-enabled passenger flow management system

With an aim to reduce waiting time and to effectively manage passenger flow during peak hours, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced tech-enabled Queue Management System at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

The passenger flow management system includes live display of waiting times on screens at the processing points. Two hundred sensors have been installed to capture passenger flow data at departure gates, check-in, immigration, security hold areas and von-arrival areas.

Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL said, “At BIAL, our aim is to make BLR airport the most digitally advanced and efficient airport in the world. This system is part of BIAL’s vision to enable journeys, create experiences and touch lives as part of the gateway to a new India.”