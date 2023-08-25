ADVERTISEMENT

KIA gets elevated walkway for passengers and visitors at Bengaluru airport

August 25, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The walkway features travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators

The Hindu Bureau

The walkway, at KIA in Bengaluru, features travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators.

A new elevated walkway for the convenience of passengers and visitors has been opened at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The new walkway connects Terminal 1 to P4 parking.

The 420-metre walkway is designed to deliver a seamless experience to pedestrians who are walking either towards Terminal 1 or towards P4 parking. The walkway features travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators.

Airport operator BIAL claims that the design prioritises accessibility, user-friendly for senior citizens, and persons with reduced mobility (PRM). The walkway has adequate lighting throughout the night to ensure a secure and comfortable environment. Passengers can use the fully covered and climate-protected walkway in all weather conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The walkway has adequate lighting throughout the night to ensure a secure and comfortable environment.

KIA operator BIAL claims that the design prioritises accessibility, user-friendly for senior citizens, and persons with reduced mobility (PRM). 

The 420-metre walkway is designed to deliver a seamless experience to pedestrians who are walking either towards Terminal 1 or towards P4 parking.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US