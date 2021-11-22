KIA commissions Rosenbauer Firefighting Simulator, first in South Asia

It helps firefighters train in a realistic environment

Kempegowda International Airport, on Monday, commissioned the Rosenbauer Firefighting Simulator, which provides firefighters the opportunity to train in a realistic environment and master the tactical use of Crash Fire Tenders (CFTs) in a risk-free environment. In a press release, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said KIA is the first airport in South Asia to commission the Rosenbauer Firefighting Simulator.

The simulator has numerous scenarios to help firefighters prepare for real-life emergencies. Personnel can train in the tactical use of Rosenbauer Panther trucks as well as operate High Reach Extendable Turrets for extreme aircraft fire emergencies, stated the release.

“The simulator provides incident commanders, crew commanders, and lead firefighters an opportunity to gain experience in the tactical use of CFTs through turret control and application of firefighting agents, command and control, vehicle operation and basic driving and positioning skills. The simulator has a cockpit that matches every detail of the Rosenbauer fire truck, providing a realistic experience in operation of CFTs, including all operating controls, from the steering wheel to turret control, projected through multiple 55" HD screens,” said BIAL.

It will be open to firefighters from other airports — national and international — as well as personnel from State fire departments and defence forces.

“The tactical simulator will support in strengthening our firefighting capabilities even further,” said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

BIAL has added four advanced Rosenbauer CFTs to its fleet, taking the overall number of crash fire tenders it operates to eight. “Our top priority is to maintain the highest standards of safety and with the Rosenbauer CFTs, we are well-equipped to efficiently handle difficult fire emergencies. We believe in training our teams, equipping them with advanced tools and modern technology, providing them with hands-on experience and keeping them ready to contain any possible emergencies,” Mr. Shanmugam added.