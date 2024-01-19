ADVERTISEMENT

KIA Bengaluru wins best airport of the year award in 2024

January 19, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

KIA was also conferred with the ‘>25 MPPA Traffic Award’ under the airports category

The Hindu Bureau

On April 29, 2023, Kempegowda International Airport recorded the highest number of passengers on a single day for 2023 at 116,688 passengers. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been recognised as the Best Airport of the Year at Wings India Awards 2024.

At the award ceremony held in Hyderabad on January 18, the airport was also conferred with the ‘>25 MPPA Traffic Award’ under the airports category.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, stated: “To ensure smooth passenger flow and a stress-free experience, the airport has increased the number of entry gates, check-in counters, and informative display boards. International operations have been moved from Terminal 1 (T1) to the new Terminal 2 (T2), which spans 255,661 square metres, equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually. Immigration and emigration counters have also been expanded, further reducing wait times and enhancing the overall journey.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US