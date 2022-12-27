KIA-Bengaluru shopping festival prizes include Hyundai Kona electric vehicle

December 27, 2022 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - bengaluru

The annual entertainment and shopping extravaganza, Season of Smiles, is back at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Passengers can avail special offers while shopping and dining throughout the festival.

Participants in the Season of Smiles Shop & Win contest are eligible for prizes, including a Hyundai Kona electric vehicle (EV), a vacation to Maldives, and a Wurfel kitchen makeover. The contest is open to passengers, visitors, and anyone who comes by the airport.

The event, which commenced recently, will continue until January 15, 2023.