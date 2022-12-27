HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KIA-Bengaluru shopping festival prizes include Hyundai Kona electric vehicle

The annual entertainment and shopping extravaganza, Season of Smiles, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is open until January 15, 2023

December 27, 2022 02:20 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Air travellers waiting in the lounge of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. KIA’s annual entertainment and shopping extravaganza, Season of Smiles, has commenced.

Air travellers waiting in the lounge of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. KIA’s annual entertainment and shopping extravaganza, Season of Smiles, has commenced. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The annual entertainment and shopping extravaganza, Season of Smiles, is back at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Passengers can avail special offers while shopping and dining throughout the festival.

Participants in the Season of Smiles Shop & Win contest are eligible for prizes, including a Hyundai Kona electric vehicle (EV), a vacation to Maldives, and a Wurfel kitchen makeover. The contest is open to passengers, visitors, and anyone who comes by the airport.

The event, which commenced recently, will continue until January 15, 2023.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.