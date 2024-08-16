GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KIA Bengaluru becomes first airport in Asia to receive Level 5 Accreditation of ACI

According to BIAL, KIA has made a 95.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, attaining the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport, achieved seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030

Published - August 16, 2024 03:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru aims to attain net zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2050, encompassing Scope 3 emissions.

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has become the first in Asia to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) highest Level 5 accreditation.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages KIA, said that the Level 5 accreditation came into effect on May 5, 2024.

According to BIAL, KIA has made a 95.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, attaining the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport, achieved seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030.

The company claims that the airport has made significant strides in its decarbonisation journey and set new benchmarks by transitioning to 100% renewable electricity, and implementing initiatives focusing on sustainable mobility and green infrastructure.

To offset its residual emissions, KIA has procured ACI’s approved carbon units from verified carbon removal projects.

“We are delighted to be the first airport in Asia to attain ACI’s Level 5 accreditation and to lead the way with the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport. Achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions seven years ahead of our target is a testament to KIA’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. This accomplishment not only sets a new benchmark for us but also reinforces our dedication to creating a greener future for all,” Hari Marar, managing director and CEO, BIAL said.

Looking forward, KIA’s commitment transcends beyond Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The airport aims to attain net zero GHG emissions by 2050, encompassing Scope 3 emissions.

Related Topics

bengaluru / environmental cleanup / environmental issues

