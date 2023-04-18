April 18, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) reported a growth in passenger numbers during the financial year (FY) 2022-23, and maintained its leading position in processing perishable cargo.

When compared to the previous FY, the airport reported a growth in passenger numbers with a total of 31.91 million passengers travelling through the airport.

Of this, 28.12 million were domestic passengers and 3.78 million were international passengers. The domestic sector recorded a growth of 85% while the international sector recorded a growth of 245% vs FY 22.

In terms of cargo, KIA continues to be the number one airport for processing perishable cargo in India for the second consecutive year, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the airport.

“From a passenger perspective, the highlights of the year have been Akasa’s growth story, the launch of Qantas’ service to Sydney, and the launch of daily Airbus A380 services to Dubai by Emirates. With the recent launch of Terminal 2 (T2), we are better equipped than ever before, to maintain our standing as the preferred gateway to south and central India,” said Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer, BIAL.

KIA connected to 100 destinations

BIAL said that the increase in passengers in FY23 can be attributed to resumption of operations post-pandemic, as well as the re-introduction of key routes and the initiation of new routes connecting leading business hubs and travel destinations.

KIA is now connected to a total of 100 destinations — 75 destinations across India and 25 international.

BIAL reported a 50.8% overall growth in air transport movements (ATMs) in FY 23. While the domestic ATMs saw a 49.8% growth, the international growth stood at 59.6%.

The airport recorded the highest number of passengers for FY23 on February 26 — 114,299 passengers, which was also the highest number of passengers on a single day since the airport opened in 2008.

BIAL claims that the airport is a preferred hub for transfer passengers.

Transfer traffic constitutes 15.3% of total departing passenger traffic at KIA. The airport’s wide catchment area, which connects to over 20 cities within a 75-minute flying distance, and offer of 100-plus daily flights, has played a significant role in building transfer traffic and solidifying its position as a major aviation gateway in the region.

Poultry products and flowers are top perishable cargo transported via Bengaluru airport

The airport has processed 44,143 metric tonne (MT) of perishable cargo in the current year till January 2023, and 52,366 MT during FY22. KIA’s cargo contributed to 28% of India’s and 45% of south India’s market share for perishable cargo. The top export commodities are poultry products and flowers, while the top destination is Doha (Qatar).

The airport has become the third-ranked airport in India for handling international cargo.