KIA bags second spot for on-time performance among global airports

January 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has bagged the second spot for on-time performance among global airports, according to the Cirium On-Time Performance Review 2022 Airlines and Airports.

KIA’s on-time departures and on-time arrivals were 84.08% and 79.34%, respectively, in 2022. The airport served 98 routes and 40 airlines during the year.

The top spot went to the Tokyo International Airport – Haneda.

“The world’s leading airport in on-time performance for a second year however is Tokyo International Airport – Haneda. In 2022, 90.33% of the airport’s flights departed on time. In fact, 3 out of the top 10 most on-time global airports are from the Asia-Pacific region. The second spot goes to Kempegowda International Airport – an impressive feat as it was not in the top 20 in 2021,” said Airports Council of India (ACI) World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

Two more Indian airports featured in the top 20; Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, bagged the seventh spot, while the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, bagged the 11th spot.

“These two airports (Indian airports) made significant leaps from 2021 as newcomers to the top 10 most on-time global airport rankings,” said Mr. de Oliveira.

BIAL, the operator of the airport, said that they are grateful for the recognition and thanked the passengers for their trust, and employees, partners and stakeholders “for their world-class performance.”

According to the report in 2022, airlines around the world operated more than 31 million scheduled passenger flights, a 26% increase from 2021.

