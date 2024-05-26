KIA bags Green Airports Recognition-2024 award

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has bagged the silver award in the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East Green Airports Recognition (GAR) 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KIA bagged the silver award in the category of airports handling between 15 million and 35 million passengers a year.

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East has announced the results of GAR 2024, recognising 12 airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East for their outstanding accomplishments in sustainability projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme for the Green Airports Recognition 2024 is ‘Biodiversity and nature-based solutions’.

According to ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, airports were encouraged to submit their best practices in preserving biodiversity and utilising nature-based solutions on their premises, ranging from plantation for carbon reduction and social benefits, marine life conservation by airports, wetland/ecological rejuvenation, in-house airport horticulture and nursery, and wildlife management for safe operations through nature-based solutions.

The recognised airports have been awarded in three categories – platinum, gold, and silver – based on various airport size categories and set criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airports are bracketed into four categories: over 35 million passengers a year, between 15 million and 35 million passengers, between 8 million and 15 million passengers, and less than 8 million passengers a year.

Among the airports handling between 15 million and 35 million passengers a year, the platinum and gold awards were given to Japan’s Kansai airport and Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport, respectively.

The other Indian airports to win the GAR 2024 are New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (silver) in airports handling over 35 million passengers a year category and Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (silver) in airports handling less than 8 million passengers a year category.

“We received overwhelming submissions from across the region, and selecting the 12 winners was not easy. From marine life conservation and wetland restoration to wildlife species management and carbon removal efforts, these airports have demonstrated exemplary commitment to environmental stewardship. Their innovative approaches serve as models for the aviation industry. Congratulations to all recognised airports, and we look forward to continuing to work together to build a more sustainable future for aviation,” said Stefano Baronci, Director-General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.