KIA achieves ACI’s highest Level 4+ Transition and Green Airports Recognition

June 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has achieved a significant milestone by attaining Level 4+ Transition under the globally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, said that the prestigious accreditation, led by the Airports Council International (ACI), reflects BIAL’s unwavering commitment to efficient carbon management and sustainability.

The Level 4+ Transition accreditation is one of the highest accolades an airport can receive under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, showcasing BIAL’s aspiration to become net zero by 2030, and its continuous efforts in reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, BIAL has received ACI’s Green Airports Recognition 2023 Platinum award, in the 15-35 million passengers per annum category, as a recognition of its Plastics Circularity initiatives, such as single-use plastic elimination, and roads from plastic waste at the Airport.

“Attaining Level 4+ Transition under the prestigious Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and our relentless efforts to reduce carbon emissions. This recognition reinforces our position as a front-runner for efficient carbon management and demonstrates our dedication to shaping a more sustainable future for the aviation industry,” Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL said.

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific, commented, “By achieving ACI ACA Level 4+, Transition, Kempegowda International Airport is firmly positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management and this achievement truly demonstrates its firm commitment to invest in a more sustainable future. It’s encouraging to see airports making tremendous efforts toward climate change mitigation in an era of unprecedented challenges for the industry.“