KIA achieves 100% water positive target

Various measures such as rainwater harvesting, recharging of lakes, recycling of water, and others taken by Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have helped it become 100% water positive since 2019. In a press release, BIAL, the operator of the airport, said it had developed 315 rainwater recharging pits on KIA campus.

Drains were built to direct excess water to Bettakote lake, a water body located adjacent to the airport. In another initiative, rainwater from the terminal rooftop was collected and stored in harvesting sumps, while a 2.5 million litres per day capacity sewage treatment plant was developed to recycle water. This is now used for landscape irrigation, ventilation and air conditioning, and firefighting requirements.

“With a large number of passengers arriving and departing every day, KIA requires millions of litres of water for maintenance of infrastructure and operations. Instead of relying on municipal water supply, BIAL initiated a series of initiatives aimed at improving water resources,” stated the release.

BIAL also installed rooftop rainwater harvesting units in five villages to provide safe drinking water. KIA had achieved net energy neutral status in 2020-21. With this, it has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units, enough to power nearly 9,000 houses a month.