KHB residential complex project inaugurated

Bengaluru

27 September 2021 01:19 IST

A residential complex project by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) was inaugurated on Sunday in the first phase of Suryanagar at Chandapura.

Housing Minister V. Somanna, after inaugurating the project, said flats would be allotted to applicants. The board has spent ₹77.14 crore to build the residential complex which is spread over 6.14 acres of land. The Minister said that in the coming days, Cauvery water supply would be made available in the area.

