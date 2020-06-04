Khaki protective gear for south division police

The South division police have introduced specially made overcoats for personnel along the lines of safety gear used by medical professionals. They have also been equipped with gloves and visors. “These overcoats have been provided to those police personnel who have to deal with the public regularly. They are washable and made of all-weather material,” Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP South, said.

In addition, every police station has built a glass enclosure at the entrance for the station house where an officer is deputed to help visitors maintain social distance. The enclosures will have a mike and loudspeaker so that the personnel manning it can deal with queries from visitors and remain protected, said senior officials.

In the initial days of the pandemic in Bengaluru, the police had introduced a slew of precautionary measures to be followed and stations were equipped with sanitizers and water for visitors. “These measures continue to remain in place. As per the rules, staff have been directed to wear masks,” a senior police officer said.