Key-maker mistaken for car thief, assaulted

A 21-year-old key-maker was beaten up by four people who assumed he was a thief when they saw him trying to break the lock of a car. It was only later that the police learnt that he had been trying to break the lock of the car for a customer who had lost the keys.

The incident took place near Srirama temple in Gunjur on Tuesday night.

“In his complaint, the victim, Juneed, said that he was employed by a key-maker in Varthur. On Tuesday evening, two men approached him and requested that he make a duplicate key as they had locked themselves out of their car, which they had parked in Gunjur,” said the police.

Juneed agreed to go with them to make a duplicate key. One of the men, identified as Sahem Raj, took him on a scooter to the car.

They arrived at the spot around 11 p.m. Juneed tried to unlock the car with some keys.

“Meanwhile, a group of people passing by attacked him thinking that he was trying to steal the car. Instead of intervening, Raj sped away on the scooter and hid near the temple,” said a police officer.

The accused attacked Juneed with cricket bats and sticks even as pleaded innocence. When he passed out and collapsed on the road, the attackers left. It was only after they left did Raj return to the spot. He took Juneed to a private hospital where he is being treated.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation against the accused.