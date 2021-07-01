‘Key conspirator’ in K.G. Halli riots case held

He has been remanded in NIA custody

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Wednesday arrested an alleged key conspirator in the K.G. Halli Police Station rioting case, who was on the run since the incident.

The arrested accused, Syed Abbas, 38, a resident of Govindapura, is an activist with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and president of Nagavara Ward, the NIA said in a statement. He was produced before the NIA Special Court that remanded him into six-day custody with the investigation agency.

On the night of August 11, 2020, a mob protesting police inaction over a derogatory post on Islam turned violent and attacked D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police stations as well as MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house.

Syed Abbas, along with his co-accused, also office-bearers of the SDPI, has been accused of rioting and being part of an unruly mob armed with weapons who had unlawfully attacked and injured many police officers, stated the NIA in the release. They had also set fire to K.G. Halli police station using petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged and set on fire, added the NIA.

Bail to accused

The High Court of Karnataka recently granted bail to 115 accused in the case charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2008 by the NIA, striking down a lower court order extending time to file chargesheet in the case.

‘Falsely implicated’

Muzammil Pasha, prime accused in the case and also an office-bearer of the SDPI, who was recently released on bail, held a press conference and claimed his party organisation was targeted and falsely implicated in the case. “In fact, we were helping the police personnel to control the crowd. But minutes before Revenue Minister R. Ashok visited the spot, we were arrested and the Minister claimed our organisation was part of a big conspiracy,” Mr. Pasha said.