Kerala man arrested for circulating fake currency notes

Alert petrol pump staff caught a 30-year-old man from Kerala last week while he was trying to circulate fake currency note of ₹500 denomination after getting fuel for his car.
ADVERTISEMENT
The accused, identified as Akhil George, went to S.M. Kannappa automobile private limited situated on Lalbagh road and asked the attendant to fill fuel for ₹900.
While paying the bill, George paid five notes, including four ₹100 denominations with one ₹500 note, which was found to be relatively thinner than the usual currency note.
Suspecting something amiss, the attendant alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and detained George along with the car.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
The police later recovered fake currency of ₹500 denomination worth ₹22,500. According to the police, George was part of the gang from Kerala which was printing and pumping fake currency notes into the market.
The police are investigating further.
ADVERTISEMENT