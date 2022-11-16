Kerala man arrested for circulating fake currency notes

November 16, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert petrol pump staff caught a 30-year-old man from Kerala last week while he was trying to circulate fake currency note of ₹500 denomination after getting fuel for his car.

The accused, identified as Akhil George, went to S.M. Kannappa automobile private limited situated on Lalbagh road and asked the attendant to fill fuel for ₹900.

While paying the bill, George paid five notes, including four ₹100 denominations with one ₹500 note, which was found to be relatively thinner than the usual currency note.

Suspecting something amiss, the attendant alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and detained George along with the car.

The police later recovered fake currency of ₹500 denomination worth ₹22,500. According to the police, George was part of the gang from Kerala which was printing and pumping fake currency notes into the market.

The police are investigating further.

