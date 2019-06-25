Kerala bus owners to continue strike

Private buses owners in Kerala have decided to continue their indefinite strike in protest over the Kerala Transport Department penalising inter-State buses over permit violations from the past two months.

Passengers travelling between Karnataka and Kerala will have to bear the brunt as private buses have been off the roads since Monday.

Manjoj Padikkal, president, Inter-State Bus Owners’ Association, Kerala, said a meeting with the Kerala government on Monday had failed. “As there was no consensus, the strike will continue. No inter-State buses will be operated,” he said.

Those who are planning to travel to Kerala this week from Bengaluru have decided to utilise other options.

Biju John, a resident of Koramangala, said he usually takes one of the private buses for his travel to Aluva in Kerala. However, for his journey on Thursday, he has booked a ticket on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.