Kengeri metro line will be opened on August 29

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take part in inaugural function

After missing several deadlines, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has finally fixed a date to open the extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez told The Hindu that the line, from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri under Phase II of Namma Metro project, will be opened on August 29 at 12 p.m. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take part in the inaugural function.

“We have come up with certain plans to run trains on the extended line. Initially, during peak hours, every train that departs from Baiyappanahalli will go to Kengeri. During non-peak hours, every alternative train will be operated till Kengeri. However, if footfall increases during non peak hours, we will run the required number of trains for the benefit of passengers,” Mr. Parvez said.

The 7.53-km metro line has six stations: Nayanadahalli, R.R. Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri. BMRCL estimates that 75,000 people would travel on the line every day. To build the line, the BMRCL has spent ₹1,560 crore for infrastructure and ₹360 crore for land acquisition.

A few days ago, BMRCL received authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) to start commercial operations with certain riders.

This is the second line that will be opened for commercial operations under Phase II of Namma Metro. In January, BMRCL opened the extended section of Green Line of Namma Metro from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute on Kanakapura Road.