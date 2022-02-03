Kempegowda Layout allottees unhappy with third party verification

Plagued by delays and lack of amenities, allottees of Kempegowda Layout have voiced their grievances since a long time. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has now named a third party agency to look into the progress of work in the layout.

Chairing a meeting of allottees, contractors, engineers and officials on Thursday, S.R. Vishwanath, Chairman, BDA expressed displeasure over mounting costs due to the delay in formation of the layout and decided to name a third party agency to prepare a report on the quality of work and delay in work. According to a release, this was in line with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s instructions to resolve issues pertaining to the layout, as early as possible.

However, site allottees are not convinced. “Third party verification will again take time and work will come to a standstill again. Third party verification need to be approved by the board, and further processes will take six to 12 months. Till approvals arrive, the contractor shall not resume work,” said Surya Kiran A S, Joint Secretary, NPKL Open-Forum.

“We are disappointed with the government’s instruction to carry out third party verification. Six years ago, we paid full amount for the work and we are still repaying our loan and rent. Our burdens have further increased,” he added.