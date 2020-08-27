Kempegowda Jayanthi on September 2: Mayor

Awards will be given to 20 people who have helped the State and BBMP in the fight against COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be celebrating Kempegowda Jayanthi on September 2. However, it will be a low-key affair. Awards will be given to 20 people who have helped the State and BBMP in the fight against COVID-19.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said the decision had been taken after a meeting with BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad and senior councillors on Wednesday. Kempegowda Jayanthi usually coincides with the Bengaluru Karaga, but this year, it was put off following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We do not want to put it off completely. This is part of the city’s tradition,” Mr. Kumar said and added that another meeting will be held later this month to finalise names of the awardees.

Given the restrictions in place, a maximum of 50 persons will be part of the main event, which will take place around 10 a.m. on September 2 at the Dr. Rajkumar Glass House in the BBMP headquarters. Councillors, Special Commissioners and Joint Commissioners have been directed to offer special prayers at the eight different Kempegowda towers.

Every year, the BBMP receives hundreds of applications for the award from achievers in different fields. It was only recently that it decided to constitute a committee to sift through the applications and shortlist achievers for the award.