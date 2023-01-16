ADVERTISEMENT

Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 starts operations 

January 16, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Star Air was the first airline to begin flights from T2. Other domestic and international airlines are expected to start their services to and from the new terminal in a phased manner

Hemanth C.S.

The Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru began domestic operations with Star Air’s first flight to Kalaburagi, on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) started domestic operations on Sunday, with Star Air being the first airline to begin flights from the new terminal.

The inaugural Star Air flight to Kalburgi took off from T2 at 8.40 a.m., and the turnaround flight from Kalburgi landed at 11.25 a.m.

ALSO READ
Wish list 2023: Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport will become operational

Other domestic airlines are expected to start their services to and from T2, followed by international airlines, in a phased manner over the next few months, BIAL said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We welcomed customers of Star Air at KIA’s new terminal T2, today. The terminal will soon welcome passengers of other airlines as well. This will be done in a phased manner when the facilities and processes for the smooth transition of airlines from T1 to T2 are completed. The opening of T2 has been much awaited not just for us at the airport, but also for Bengalureans and passengers travelling from different cities. We want to make passenger journeys truly memorable by offering the best experience to them,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) which operates the airport.

Access to T2

Air passengers at the Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) which began domestic operations in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The KIA expansion plan included the construction of T2 and the associated infrastructure such as access roads and utilities. To provide easy accessibility to T2, a 4.4 km-long additional access road called the Terminal Boulevard was inaugurated earlier this week.

It connects to T2 departures and also leads to T2 arrivals, allowing for a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Passengers arriving at T2 can be picked up by their cars at the parking area. Complimentary shuttle services are also available between T1 and T2 at regular intervals.

ALSO READ
Video | KIA T2 brings garden and beauty back to Bengaluru airport

Referred to as the Terminal in a Garden, T2 is a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru. BIAL said that the terminal is meant to be a “walk in the garden”, with passengers travelling through 10,000+ square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens built through indigenous technology. Located on the north-eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square meters of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

Staff at Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which began domestic operations, welcome air passengers in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

“T2 promises to provide travellers with a unique terminal experience, offering them the highest level of comfort and enjoyment. These facets make the newly inaugurated terminal a valuable addition to the airport, not only as a transit hub but also as a memorable destination in itself,” BIAL said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US