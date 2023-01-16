Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 starts operations 

January 16, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) started domestic operations on Sunday, with Star Air being the first airline to begin flights from the new terminal.

The inaugural Star Air flight to Kalburgi took off from T2 at 8.40 a.m., and the turnaround flight from Kalburgi landed at 11.25 a.m.

Other domestic airlines are expected to start their services to and from T2, followed by international airlines, in a phased manner over the next few months, BIAL said.

“We welcomed customers of Star Air at KIA’s new terminal T2, today. The terminal will soon welcome passengers of other airlines as well. This will be done in a phased manner when the facilities and processes for the smooth transition of airlines from T1 to T2 are completed. The opening of T2 has been much awaited not just for us at the airport, but also for Bengalureans and passengers travelling from different cities. We want to make passenger journeys truly memorable by offering the best experience to them,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) which operates the airport.

Access to T2

The KIA expansion plan included the construction of T2 and the associated infrastructure such as access roads and utilities. To provide easy accessibility to T2, a 4.4 km-long additional access road called the Terminal Boulevard was inaugurated earlier this week.

It connects to T2 departures and also leads to T2 arrivals, allowing for a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Passengers arriving at T2 can be picked up by their cars at the parking area. Complimentary shuttle services are also available between T1 and T2 at regular intervals.

Referred to as the Terminal in a Garden, T2 is a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru. BIAL said that the terminal is meant to be a “walk in the garden”, with passengers travelling through 10,000+ square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens built through indigenous technology. Located on the north-eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square meters of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

“T2 promises to provide travellers with a unique terminal experience, offering them the highest level of comfort and enjoyment. These facets make the newly inaugurated terminal a valuable addition to the airport, not only as a transit hub but also as a memorable destination in itself,” BIAL said.