March 11, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has been recognised as the best airport at arrivals globally by the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards 2023.

KIA shares the best airport at arrivals globally honour with two other airports — Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, and the Zayed International Airport – Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to ACI, 31 airports — 27 airports from Asia-Pacific and four from the Middle East — have been recognised with ACI Airport Service Quality Awards.

In total, six Indian airport have been recognised by the ACI Airport Service Quality Awards.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have been recognised as the best airports with over 40 million (4 crore) passengers, in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has been recognised as the best airport in the 15 to 25 million passengers (1.5 - 2 crore) category in the Asia-Pacific region. Chandigarh airport is the best airport in 2 to 5 million passengers (20 - 50 lakh) category in the Asia-Pacific region.

ACI said that the ASQ Programme, developed in partnership with leading travel technology company Amadeus, stands out as the preeminent airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme globally.

According to ACI, unlike other programmes in the aviation industry, ASQ’s approach is anchored in live research conducted through surveys administered directly to travellers at the airport, capturing their satisfaction levels. The surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of navigation, check-in procedures, shopping and dining offerings.

“From the east to the west, airports in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Republic of Korea, China, India, Oman, UAE and Jordan have excelled to provide a best-in-class service to their customers. Although the Asia-Pacific region has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, airports in the region have invested significantly in technology, human resources, and infrastructure to ensure that passengers continue to have a memorable and seamless experience,” said Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

