Kempegowda International Airport gets police dog squad to sniff out contraband

In an effort to effectively contain the growing number of drug cases, the northeast division police have deployed a dog squad at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to sniff out contraband at the airport, especially in the cargo section.

“During a coordination meeting with Customs and CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officials, we found a gap in security as there was no dog squad either with the Customs or with the CISF who are in charge of the security. That is why we pitched in our dog squad to fill the gap,” Bhimashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

As per the plan, two canine squads with handlers will be deputed to carry out search and sanitisation at the airport. The squads will carry out checks in the cargo section regularly. They will also conduct checks targeting passengers of flights from West Asia, and African and South Asian countries, which are suspected to be the drug trade routes used by peddlers, Mr. Guled added.

In 2017, the city police had adopted around 10 pups as part of the first canine squad to train them in detecting narcotics. The trained sniffer dogs have been deployed for security duty at the airport on rotation.

Bengaluru’s Canine Training Centre at the City Armed Reserve ground in Adugodi has around 60 dogs. They are deputed on various duties, including crime detection, VIP security, airport security, and bomb detection.

Due to non-availability of dog squads and other checking mechanisms, international drug smuggling has gone unnoticed in the recent past, a senior police officer part of the Narcotics Wing said. This effort of deploying canine squads at the airport would add to the police efforts on containing drug menace in the city, the officer said.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told The Hindu that the move would have a “salutary effect” to contain the drug menace as the KIA is an international airport and the CISF was lacking this facility. “At present, we have 52 canines overall and more will be deployed for training. The squads deployed in the airport will be focussing on the arrival section,” he said.