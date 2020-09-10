Bengaluru

Kempegowda awards 2020

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) gave away Nadaprabhu Kempegowda awards to 32 persons on Thursday in a simple function at the Dr. Rajkumar Glass House.

The function was scheduled on the day the five-year term of the BBMP council ended, making it M. Goutham Kumar’s last public event as the Mayor.

The last event, however, was not bereft of controversy. Mr. Kumar had earlier stated that 20 ‘COVID-19 warriors’ would be identified for the awards. However, opposition Congress alleged that several RSS functionaries had been chosen for the awards while only four ‘COVID-19 warriors’ had been identified.

