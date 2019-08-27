Kempegowda Award to be given on Sept. 4

After much delay, the Kempegowda Award given by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) annually will be presented on September 4. Speaking to The Hindu, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun confirmed the date and said the civic body had requested Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to present the awards, to which he has agreed.

A 10-member external select committee — of which only two were civic officials — was formed under the chairmanship of Justice A.J. Sadashiva (retd.), to select deserving candidates for the award. The Mayor also informed that the committee had already selected around 100 names. “My intention is that each year, the number of awardees should coincide with the BBMP’s anniversary, to mark the same. Since it’s a prestigious award, I wanted it to be done through an expert committee to add more value to the process,” she said.

Sources in the BBMP said the number of awardees has been downsized to less than 100 this year after the the civic body drew flak for giving the award to 540 people last year.

However, the move of forming an external committee to select the awardees has been criticised by counsellors. Speaking to The Hindu, former Mayor B.S. Satyanarayana said that the external committee was unnecessary. “When we have 198 councillors and eminent officers, why should an external committee decide the awardees list. Elected representatives should not have been neglected,” he said.

He also urged the BBMP to confer the award on at least 200 achievers as the BBMP had 198 wards. “Should we not recognise achievers from each ward and area,” he added.