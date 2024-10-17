Kempegowda Airport to Electronics City in 19 minutes? Bangalore International Airport Limited ties up with Sarla Aviation to launch electric flying taxis

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), recently entered into a partnership with city-based Sarla Aviation to launch electric flying taxis.

The two entities signed a statement of collaboration to explore sustainable air mobility, specifically electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Seven-seater electric flying taxis

This initiative, developed in Karnataka, aims to revolutionise air travel by introducing seven-seater electric flying taxis, which promise faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation, said Sarla Aviation.

The company said that the proposed route from KIA to Electronics City would take about 19 minutes, compared to the 152 minutes required by road, with a fare of ₹1,700.

“We aim to redefine urban air transport with operational efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and scalable infrastructure. Our electric flying taxis will set new benchmarks in reliability and performance, aligning with global standards for sustainable aviation,” said Adrian Schmidt, co-founder and CEO, Sarla Aviation.

‘Redefining urban mobility’

“This collaboration marks a transformative step in our vision to redefine urban mobility at Bengaluru airport. Partnering with Sarla Aviation allows us to explore innovative air transport solutions, particularly through the introduction of eVTOL aircraft. This technology holds immense potential to alleviate the region’s traffic challenges while providing a faster, more sustainable, and efficient mode of travel. We are excited to play a key role in advancing the future of urban air mobility, paving the way for a greener and more connected transportation ecosystem,” BIAL said.

Sarla Aviation said that operations may still be two to three years away. It added that electric taxis promise a cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional helicopter services, previously offered in Bengaluru.

“Regulatory hurdles remain, but the collaboration signals a significant step forward in addressing urban congestion through sustainable aviation technology,” it added.