KEA to conduct combined counselling process for medical, engineering, and other professional courses this year

July 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to conduct combined counselling process for candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Medical, Dental, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, and Nursing courses for 2023-24 in the State.

Ramya S., Executive Director for KEA, said in a press release on Monday that the new process will streamline the counselling process and is expected to eliminate unduly delay in seat allotment.

“Previously, there used to be separate rounds of counselling and seat allotment for these courses. However, many students used to participate in both Engineering and Medical seat allotment and there were chances of a few applicants securing seats in both disciplines. This would lead to opportunities being denied to other eligible candidates. In that case, the authority had to cancel the Engineering seats of those candidates who had also secured Medical seats in the second round,” Ms. Ramya explained

In the first round, seats will be allotted to individual candidates based on merit, reservation, and option entry done by individual candidates. There is a possibility of candidates securing both Engineering and Medical seats in the first round. Then the candidate in the choice entry screen should choose only one of the allotted seats and proceed for fee payment through the challan downloaded online and generate an admission order.

He/she should report to the college within the due date and update the same in the college portal. In case the admission is not updated in the college portal, the seat will be considered vacant and taken up for allotment in the second round.

The candidate can also hold on to one of the allotted seats (Engineering or Medical) and participate in the second round by exercising ‘Choice-2’.

In the second round of seat allotment, only one seat will be allotted out of the options entered by the candidate. After the allotment of seats under Medical or Dental courses, the candidate must pay the fee and get admitted. Otherwise, the candidate must cancel his/her seat by paying the prescribed penalty.

If the Medical seat is allotted in the second round, the candidate will not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round. However, candidates who are allotted Dental seats can participate in the Medical mop-up round without cancelling their allotted seats.

In the case of Engineering seats, the candidate can participate in the third round also. But the candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round must pay the fee. The option entries made by candidates who have opted for Choice-3 and also candidates who have not been allotted any seat will be deleted in the third round of seat allotment and candidates will be allowed to enter options afresh.