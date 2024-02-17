GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KEA provides ‘seat rejection’ option online to cut students’ waiting time for fee refund

February 17, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.
A file photo of students, accompanied by their parents, at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office in Bengaluru for document verification.

A file photo of students, accompanied by their parents, at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office in Bengaluru for document verification.

In a student-friendly initiative, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has modified the Common Entrance Test (CET)-2024 online counselling application process and facilitated the option to reject an allotted seat online. Now, a candidate can reject a seat online and the fee will be adjusted towards any other course and college the candidate may select, without any time lag.

This comes as a breather to many students who, if they wanted to reject an allotted seat, earlier had to come from their home towns to the KEA head office in Bengaluru. They also had to wait for nearly six months for fee reimbursement.

“To make the counselling process more student-friendly, steps have been taken to provide seat rejection and a fee payment adjustment option in the CET counselling online application from this year. This will prevent students from flocking to the KEA for seat rejection. The fee refund delay will also be avoided,” said S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA.

The long wait 

The earlier system was particularly difficult for rural students, who had to come to the city and make multiple visits to the KEA office. The common complaint from thousands of students was that fees already paid took about six months to be refunded. Owing to this, candidates who rejected an allotted seat struggled to pay the fee for joining another course or college.

Now, in case a candidate rejects an allotted seat in a college or a course online and gets a seat in another college, the fee already paid gets adjusted and the candidate has to pay only the difference amount online.

If the fee of the college and course concerned to which the student joins is less than what was paid earlier, the excess amount will be credited to the student’s bank account after her/his enrollment.

Related Topics

Karnataka / entrance examination

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.