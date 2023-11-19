KEA proposes reforms in recruitment exams

November 19, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

After getting the Cabinet nod for the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill-2023, which recommends steps to be taken at the government level to conduct competitive examinations for recruitment to various government departments, corporations and boards in a transparent and fair manner, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has submitted a proposal to the government with its recommendations.

The KEA has made a total of five recommendations, including a change in the version of the question paper and two-phase examinations.

During the competitive examination conducted by the KEA on October 28, for recruitment to vacant posts in various corporations and boards, some candidates in a few examination centres of Kalaburagi had tried to cheat using Bluetooth devices. However, the accused were arrested and the case is being investigated.

After criticism, the KEA submitted a proposal with steps to be taken at the government level.

“Usually, 2-5 lakh candidates participate in the competitive examinations for the direct recruitment for vacancies in various government departments, corporations and boards for the posts of first and second division assistants (FDA and SDA). Compared to other recruitment processes, the number of candidates in the recruitment of FDA and SDA is very high. In these recruitment exams, the question papers also include questions based on Kannada, English, Computer Science, and General Knowledge, but any person, even if he/she has a little expertise, can answer them using tools online,” the KEA said.

The number of candidates for posts with low qualifications requirement is high and chances of examination irregularities are also high.

Recommendations

The KEA has recommended that there should be as many versions of the question paper as there are candidates, making it difficult to indulge in malpractices.

The KEA has also recommended for a two-phase examination like preliminary and mains. The preliminary exams will be conducted in multiple-choice mode. Candidates selected will have to write multiple-choice tests again in the mains. Candidates who pass the mains should be considered for selection, it said.

Since conducting these examinations requires a lot of time and effort, a system should be implemented to conduct the examinations only once a year. According to the eligibility list, any department, corporation or board should recruit the candidates if necessary, the KEA has said.

Other recommendations include a uniform syllabus and examination procedure to be framed by law for the recruitment of FDAs and SDAs, and setting up a special task force in the police to prevent examination irregularities.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, said: “I have submitted recommendations to the government regarding the reforms for recruitment rules and examinations. A key factor in these reforms is making the examinations transparent and fair. If the government implements these recommendations, there will be a great improvement in the recruitment exams and there will be a curb on irregularities”.