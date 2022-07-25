KEA planning to conduct CET and NEET counselling simultaneously

This is to avoid the problem of withdrawal of engineering and other course seats

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) plans to conduct counselling for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) simultaneously in August, to avoid the problem of the withdrawal of engineering and other course seats.

Last year, owing to COVID-19 and other reasons, the National Testing Agency (NTA) delayed conducting the NEET and announced the NEET results in October. This led to aspirants of medical courses selecting engineering and other professional course seats in the counselling held by the KEA in October, for the CET-2021 rank holders.

After the NEET-2021 results were announced, around 800 students who got engineering and other professional courses in the CET counselling, cancelled their admission and went to the NEET counselling and joined the medical courses. This resulted in a loss of seats for other professional courses aspirants.

This academic year, the KEA and NTA conducted the CET and NEET earlier. The NEET results are expected before August 15. So, the KEA is planning to complete the document verification of CET rank holders before August 15. In case, the NTA announces the NEET results in August, the KEA will conduct the CET and NEET counselling simultaneously.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, told The Hindu, “This year, we are planning to conduct CET and NEET counselling simultaneously. We expect the NEET results before August 15. Before that, we will complete the CET document verification online. Then, we will immediately announce the NEET counselling dates and start document verification for State students online and physical document verification for other State students”.

Following the announcement of CBSE and ISC results, the KEA has started the CET-2022 seat allotment process by announcing the result dates, i.e, July 30.

The KEA is also planning to conduct the document verification for NEET rank holders from the State online this year.