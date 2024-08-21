GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KEA begins option entry for medical courses

Published - August 21, 2024 12:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday, August 20, opened its portal for the option entry process for admission into the first round of medical, dental, and AYUSH courses.

The candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses until 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22. For the first time, KEA has been sending WhatsApp messages to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates regarding the option entry. The candidates will also have the opportunity to register their choices for engineering and other courses during this period.

“The second mock seat allotment result (UGCET/NEET) will be announced on August 25 at 8 p.m., after which candidates can modify their choices until 11 a.m. on August 27. The final seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on September 1 at 6 p.m.” said  KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna.

He added, “Students are urged to thoroughly read the instructions provided in the UGCET-24 Seat Allotment Information Book for detailed guidance on option registration and the various stages of seat allotment.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.