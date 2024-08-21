KEA begins option entry for medical courses

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday, August 20, opened its portal for the option entry process for admission into the first round of medical, dental, and AYUSH courses.

The candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses until 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22. For the first time, KEA has been sending WhatsApp messages to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates regarding the option entry. The candidates will also have the opportunity to register their choices for engineering and other courses during this period.

“The second mock seat allotment result (UGCET/NEET) will be announced on August 25 at 8 p.m., after which candidates can modify their choices until 11 a.m. on August 27. The final seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on September 1 at 6 p.m.” said KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna.

He added, “Students are urged to thoroughly read the instructions provided in the UGCET-24 Seat Allotment Information Book for detailed guidance on option registration and the various stages of seat allotment.”