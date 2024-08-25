ADVERTISEMENT

KEA announces mock seat allotment results for medical and engineering courses

Published - August 25, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Candidates can review their results on the official website and, if necessary, change their preferred colleges/courses by 11 a.m. on August 27

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the results of the first round of mock seat allotment on Sunday, August 25, for admission into professional courses, including medical, dental, AYUSH, and Engineering.

The mock results are available on the KEA website. Candidates can review their results and, if necessary, change their preferred colleges/courses by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, according to a press release from KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna.

As scheduled, the actual seat allotment results for the first round will be announced on September 1.

The mock seat allotment has been carried out based on the preferences and choices entered by candidates up to 5 p.m. on August 22, considering merit and the roster system.

Seats have been allotted for courses such as Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Science, Veterinary Science, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Pharm, and Pharm-D.

Eligible candidates who have not yet entered their preferences or choices can do so by 11 a.m. on Tuesday to be considered for the first round of seat allotment.

The KEA has compiled a list of frequently asked questions on its website, which candidates can refer to for further clarification.

